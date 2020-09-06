This Neon Green Razer Kraken Headset is $15 Off Today

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $65 | Target
If you’re looking for a gaming headset, this bright green Razer headset is $15 off at Target right now, bringing it down to $65.
In addition to upping your game by being able to hear and communicate more clearly with the Kraken headset, I feel like you would never misplace it since it’s such a sharp neon color.
