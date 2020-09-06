ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPeripherals

This Neon Green Razer Kraken Headset is $15 Off Today

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsTarget Deals
504
Save
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $65 | Target
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $65 | Target
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $65 | Target

If you’re looking for a gaming headset, this bright green Razer headset is $15 off at Target right now, bringing it down to $65.

Advertisement

In addition to upping your game by being able to hear and communicate more clearly with the Kraken headset, I feel like you would never misplace it since it’s such a sharp neon color.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
PHILIPS Anticlipping Bluetooth Portable Speaker in Pink

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wednesday's Best Deals: Intel Core i9-9900K, The Last of Us Part II, TaoTronics Humidifier, Sunski Blue Light Glasses and Shades, Ella Paradis Bundles, and More

Playing Marvel’s Avengers? Learn More About Your Favorite Heroes in Their Excellent Graphic Novel Stories

Cut the Cord on Cleaning: Dyson's V7 Origin Is $100 off at Newegg

Friday's Best Deals: 4K UHD Laser Projector, Anker USB-C Power Strip, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Bathtub Geralt, Cuisinart Cookware, Pony Effect K-Beauty Lipstick, and More