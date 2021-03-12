This NeoGeo Arcade Stick Controller Comes Pre-Installed With 20 SNK Fighting Games for $101

NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro Image : Amazon

There are plenty of arcade sticks out there built for hardcore fighting fans, but how many of them have games installed on them? The NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro is a wonderful little contraption that’s both a standalone controller and a sort of NeoGeo Classic. It comes with 20 SNK fighting games, including six entries in t he King of Fighters franchise. That’s a nice little gimmick as is, but the fact that this is actually a fully functional fight stick that works with PC and Android devices rules. Take a look at that shiny red joystick and eight face buttons! That’s a cute little arcade stick right there! If you’re interested in grabbing one, it’s currently $101 over at Amazon today.