It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPeripherals

This NeoGeo Arcade Stick Controller Comes Pre-Installed With 20 SNK Fighting Games for $101

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Save
NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro | $101 | Amazon
NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro | $101 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro | $101 | Amazon

There are plenty of arcade sticks out there built for hardcore fighting fans, but how many of them have games installed on them? The NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro is a wonderful little contraption that’s both a standalone controller and a sort of NeoGeo Classic. It comes with 20 SNK fighting games, including six entries in the King of Fighters franchise. That’s a nice little gimmick as is, but the fact that this is actually a fully functional fight stick that works with PC and Android devices rules. Take a look at that shiny red joystick and eight face buttons! That’s a cute little arcade stick right there! If you’re interested in grabbing one, it’s currently $101 over at Amazon today.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`