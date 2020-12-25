This Neck and Shoulder Wrap Brings the Spa Experience to You for Just $17

Sharper Image Neck and Shoulder Wrap JOY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Sharper Image Neck and Shoulder Wrap | $17 | Macy's



Christmas is finally here. You’ve done your shopping, wrapped the gifts, and sent them off. You know who needs a present now? You! It’s time to relax after a stressful holiday and very stressful year. Sharper Image’s Neck and Shoulder Wrap brings a spa day right to you. You need a little relaxation and self-care . Get this now for just $17 when you use the code JOY.

This plush wrap pad can be used hot or cold for a number of ailments. Scented lightly with natural lavender, spearmint, and chamomile you’ll get a bit of a romatherapy too. If you’re still leary about going to the spa no worries this wrap brings the experience to you. It can be microwaved or tossed in the freezer to help ease the pain of muscle strain or sore joints. Its shape makes it pretty malleable for your neck, shoulders, and honestly anywhere you need a little TLC. It’s easy to take with you if you need to unwind while you travel too .

