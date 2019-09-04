Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Nature’s Miracle Stain and Odor Remover Pour, 16 Oz. | $1 | Amazon

We love our pets, but they can be messy as hell. Accidents happen. Don’t freak out, because you can get that nasty pee stain out of your couch and the lingering smell will kick it too. You just need a bottle of Nature’s Miracle Stain and Odor Remover Pour. The enzymatic formula is tough on a variety of odors and strains, from urine, feces, drool, and more.

Right now, the 16 oz. is only $1 on Amazon, though be warned, it is expected to ship in one to three weeks. When you add this stain and odor remover to your shopping cart, $1.31 will automatically be taken off your total, giving you to glorious $1 price tag.