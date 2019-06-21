Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Seagate IronWolf 12TB Drive | $360 | Amazon

While we often like to say that one cannot have too much storage, the Seagate IronWolf 12TB Drive may be too much... for most people. But for anyone with a ton of data or an empty slot in their NAS, this 12TB is currently $60 off its normal price and a solid bargain.

This Seagate drive offers speedy performance and is designed to run 24/7, perfect to store all of the data in your life.