Mueller can’t save us, but this Mueller vacuum sealer can at least save your food. Clip the $20 coupon to get it for $40, and you’ll find that it pays for itself in only a matter of months as meats, vegetables, and even cookies last for weeks and months instead of mere days in the fridge and freezer.



And yes, it works with standard FoodSaver brand bags.