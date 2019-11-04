This $11 Mr. Beams Spotlight Doesn't Require Wiring, Or Even a View of the Sun

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Mr Beams MB360 Wireless LED Spotlight | $11 | Amazon

We post a lot of deals on solar-powered motion-sensing outdoor spotlights, but this Mr. Beams model trades in the solar panel for a sleeker look and the ability to mount operate in permanently shaded areas.



Advertisement

Three D batteries will power them for 1800 on/off cycles, and their built-in photocells ensure they won’t come on and waste power when it’s still light out. Our Deal Researcher Corey has had the same model for two years, and hasn’t had to change the batteries once.

$11's the best price Amazon’s offered on this model all year, so lock in your order before the lights go out on this deal.