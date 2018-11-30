Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If you’re at all into outdoorsy pursuits, you’re probably familiar with the legendary Ghost Whisperer jacket. It’s incredibly lightweight, warm, and strong, and it’s also part of Mountain Hardwear’s current batch of discounts (but just the women’s version — sorry guys, maybe next time).



Other items in the sale start at just $11, so it’s still worth checking out even if you’re not in the market for a down jacket. For example: There are summer dresses, casual hoodies, and pants appropriate for everything from work to indoor yoga.

