It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Mophie Powerstation Two-Pack Is Only $9 for the Rest of the Day

Get Fifteen Extra Hours of Power While out and About

Mophie Powerstation 4000mAh (2-Pack) | $9 | SideDeal
Mophie Powerstation 4000mAh (2-Pack) | $9 | SideDeal
Mophie Powerstation 4000mAh (2-Pack) | $9 | SideDeal

Having an extra source of power for your devices is once again very important. As we begin to go out more and travel again needing to stay fully charged on the go is important. This Mophie Powerstation 2-Pack is just $9.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times and swap two out each day, one is charging while one is out and about with me. Lightweight, you’ll get up to fifteen hours of extra power on the go. Charge up fast with the USB-C port. I love having one of these to keep my headphones and Switch charged while I’m out or even traveling. Pick from black or copper.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

