Mophie Powerstation 8000mAh (2-Pack) | $16 | SideDeal



Having an extra source of power for your devices is once again very important. As we begin to go out more and travel again, staying fully charged on the go is important. This Mophie Powerstation 2-Pack is just $16 .

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value, so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend, no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times and swap two out each day; one is charging while one is out and about with me. Lightweight, you’ll get up to twenty-nine hours of extra power on the go. Charge up fast with the USB-C port. I love having one of these to keep my headphones and Switch charged while I’m out or even traveling. Pick from black or copper.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.