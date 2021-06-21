This Monopoly Deal Is Just for Prime Members, Get up to 34% off Select Licenses

Up to 34% Select Monopoly Games Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s time to update your old board games. If you’re a Prime member, select one of these fan favorites from their most popular licenses for a wholesome night of family fun. You’ll get up to 34% off a small selection of Monopoly games.

If you’ve got a house of little princesses and you think it’s time to instill the extreme competitiveness of Monopoly in them, this Disney Junior version is for you. Play as Cinderella, Moana, Mulan, or Rapunzel, and in this version, you collect events from each princess movie. It’s smaller and easier for a young Disney kid to pick up the concept, so don’t worry about it getting complicated.

If you’ve just enjoyed the Friends reunion, grab their board for your collection. Buy iconic moments from the show; avoid landing on paying the Central Perk tab.

For Marvel fans, you have the opportunity to assemble your own version of the Avengers as you move around the board as one of the eleven epic members: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, War Machine, Ant-Man, Nebula, Rocket, Captain Marvel. There is even the ability to play as the Infinity Gauntlet.

Suppose you’re a mad Pixar lover; there’s even one for you. Please take all the original strategy and mix it with beloved movies from one of the best studios. Collect memorable spots from all your favorite films like Nemo’s Anemone from Finding Nemo and build your properties up to make Al’s Toy Barns along the way.

Finally with if Monopoly is your game of choice, you need this version! This is the longest game ever which means even bankruptcy won’t stop it. This version keeps going until someone owns every single property. Talk about the ultimate game night. Plenty of snacks and beverages will be needed for this long-haul night.

