It's all consuming.
This Millenium Falcon Funko Is As Cute as Baby Yoda, And Cheaper Than Ever

Ana Suarez
Funko Pop! Millennium Falcon with Han Solo | $54 | Amazon
Funko! Pop Deluxe: Star Wars - Millennium Falcon | $54 | Amazon

Remember that fancy-ass Funko! Pop Deluxe: Star Wars - Millennium Falcon? It was originally listed for preorder back in June and finally was shipped out in October (on Carrie Fisher’s birthday). Well, now, just in time for all of your Christmas shopping, it is marked down to $54 on Amazon. This is the cheapest the Falcon has ever been. And okay, it is probably not as cute as Baby Yoda, but close enough.

