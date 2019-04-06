Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you can get over the fact that they’re refurbished (and they’re, uh, light bulbs, so it shouldn’t be too difficult), today’s Amazon Gold Box has some of the best Philips Hue deals we’ve ever seen.



If you’re just starting your collection, $82 for a three-bulb starter kit with a hub is absolutely ludicrous. That would currently set you back $140 new, and this sold for $200 for a long time.

If you already have a Hue setup, but you’ve been itching to install some smart, recessed strip lighting, you can get the Hue LightStrip Plus and an extension for just $60. That’s 10 feet of full RGB smart lighting! The same bundle would currently set you back $105 new.

The rest of the bulb kits include either Hue White or Hue White Ambiance bulbs. The former is basically a regular light bulb that you can control with your phone or voice assistant, and the latter can change color temperatures (say, daylight for energy, warm white for relaxing), but can’t display the full RGB spectrum.

Just remember, these prices are only valid today, and the best stuff will probably sell out early, so don’t let the lights go out on this deal.