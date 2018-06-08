EVGA GeForce 1060 3GB Graphics Card | $230 | Amazon
If you have a small PC case and/or a small budget, but still want to play new PC games at reasonably good settings, the NVIDIA GTX 1060 is the graphics card for you. Get EVGA’s 3GB version for $230 right now, which is the best price we’ve seen all year, though it was cheaper last year before the great crypto-shortage took full effect.