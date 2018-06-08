If you have a small PC case and/or a small budget, but still want to play new PC games at reasonably good settings, the NVIDIA GTX 1060 is the graphics card for you. Get EVGA’s 3GB version for $230 right now, which is the best price we’ve seen all year, though it was cheaper last year before the great crypto-shortage took full effect.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Mid-Range Graphics Card Is Reasonably Priced, At Least By 2018 Standards
If you have a small PC case and/or a small budget, but still want to play new PC games at reasonably good settings, the NVIDIA GTX 1060 is the graphics card for you. Get EVGA’s 3GB version for $230 right now, which is the best price we’ve seen all year, though it was cheaper last year before the great crypto-shortage took full effect.