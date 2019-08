Photo: Amazon

Update: Sold out

Microplane Premium Zester Grater | $8 | Amazon

Every kitchen needs a zester and grater, and Microplane makes some of the best. The red model is down to an all-time low $8 right now on Amazon, with a few cents extra off at checkout when you clip the coupon. Now go add lemon zest to nearly everything; trust me.