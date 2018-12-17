Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

I thought I was done Christmas shopping, but then this deal popped up, and I am weak and couldn’t resist it. Now I’m sharing it with you so you can test your own willpower. Remember the Melissa & Doug Deluxe Cleaning and Laundry Play Set that was advertised in Target’s Black Friday ad for $80? Today you can get it for $20.

After you add the 50% off Cartwheel offer to your account, add the set to your cart and choose either in-store pickup, drive-up, or ship to store to make the discount apply. While it does suck that you can’t get it delivered for this price, at least this way you won’t have to worry about shipping delays. And you’d pay at least $40 for all 21 of these pieces anywhere else, so maybe the slight inconvenience of driving to a store is worth it.

