This Massive KIND Bar Mini Haul Offers Sweet and Savory in One Bite All for 51% off

150-Pack: KIND Minis Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Nut | $49 | MorningSave



Granola bars or breakfast bars are fast and convenient ways to start your engines in the morning or give you that afternoon pick-me-up. KIND is definitely one of the best brands in that definitely in quality and certainly in packaging. Their boxes always stand out and there’s a flavor for everyone. Today grab 150-Pack: KIND Minis Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Nut in this mega-deal.

This is an ideal treat for those who love sweet and savory in one bite. Obviously, you’re at a loss if you have a nut allergy, sorry. But they are gluten-free and a great additional source of fiber with zero trans fat. These bars have a decent shelf life too. If you’re buying these just for you no need to worry about them expiring quickly.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.