If you want a big, beautiful monitor, and don’t need it to be 4K, this 32" HD option from Samsung is down to $200, if you don’t mind buying a refurb.

The first thing you’ll notice here is that the monitor is curved, which actually is a good thing for a monitor that’s a couple feet away from your eyes, even if it’s pointless for a TV across the room. Just note that this price is only available today, or until sold out.