It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

This Massive 75-Inch LG Smart TV With Built-In Alexa Can Be in Your Living Room Next Week for $980

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
81
Save
LG 75&quot; 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa | $980 | Amazon
LG 75" 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa | $980 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

LG 75" 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa | $980 | Amazon

Just imagine it: Legs kicked out in front of you, lounging on the couch, your favorite takeaway on the coffee table, and this massive 75-inch smart tv playing your favorite show.

That vision can be yours when you clip the coupon under the price on Amazon to get this 4K tv with built-in Alexa for just $980. You can have this thing delivered in time for the Super Bowl! What are you waiting for? 

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Click Here To Save on the All the Latest MacBooks and the Mac Mini
Click Here To Save on the All the Latest MacBooks and the Mac Mini
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter