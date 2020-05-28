It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

This Marshall Speaker Can Help You Quell Your Concert Nostalgia, and It’s $70 off Right Now on Amazon

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
1.1K
1
Save
Marshall Stanmore II | $280 | Amazon
Marshall Stanmore II | $280 | Amazon
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Marshall Stanmore II | $280 | Amazon

It’s gonna be a while before we start going to any concerts again, and even when we do, they’re probably gonna look a little different. Even so, there’s a particular delight in being in a space filled with music, and humming along to your favorite tunes. This isn’t a concert replacement, but the Marshall Stanmore II offers impressive sound quality for a Bluetooth speaker, and it’s down to $280 on Amazon right now, saving you $70, so tuck that extra cash away for a rainy day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Geek out Your Desk With up to 50% off Funko Pops

Absent the Power Adapter, You Can Finally Buy the TurboGrafx-16 Mini

Bring the Movie Theater Home: Resounding Vizio Deals Fit for Any Living Room

ADATA's 1TB External SSD for $100 is a STEAL