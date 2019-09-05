Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $200 | Amazon

Today’s Gold Box is marking down Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker to a low $200. While that may still seem like a lot, this speaker normally sells for $100 more and this is the first discount we’ve seen on this particular color.

As with all Marshall Bluetooth speakers, these echo the design of those classic amplifiers. They also look and sound fantastic for a portable speaker.

This model offers 20+ hours of music and is equipped with Bluetooth 5. 0 apt technology for wireless music play. If you’re low on juice, it has a quick-charge option that gives you two more hours of playtime.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box. Which means this $100 discount will only last until the end of the day or until sold out.