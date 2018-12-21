Graphic: Chelsea Stone

In the immortal, paraphrased words of Taylor Swift, this deal has that red lip classic thing that you like. MAC staples rarely go on sale, but today, that’s to Ulta’s holiday Beauty Blitz, a Christmas miracle has occurred: MAC’s Shiny Pretty Things All Star Kit, featuring a trio of coveted minis is down to just $14. Included in the kit is cult-favorite Ruby Woo lipstick, the most universally beloved true blue red lip shade, in a tiny size perfect for keeping in your purse, plus a mini Prep + Prime Fix+ and In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash. This bundle would make for a phenomenal stocking stuff, and size-wise, it has major benefits for travel.



And if you have any other MAC products to pick up from Ulta, now’s a good time to do. Through January 12, if you spend $60 on MAC at the retailer, you’ll receive a complimentary Holiday Makeup Bag and Little MAC Fix to go along with it. ’Tis the season for giving, after all.