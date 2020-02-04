It's all consuming.
This LucidSound Gaming Headset Is Currently At Its Lowest Price Ever

Ignacia Fulcher
LucidSound | $120 | Amazon
If you’re looking for a pair of long-lasting gaming headphones that’ll get you through even the longest of battles, LucidSound Surround Sound Headphones might be your best bet. At $120, it’s $30 less than it’s usual price

With 20 hours of battery life after a full charge, you’ll be able to coordinate with all your teammates, no matter how far away. Plus, the lightweight metal frame (customized with memory foam) and the flexible boom mic will allow you to hear your own voice so your roommate won’t be startled with you yelling at the top of your lungs at the television.

Make sure you take advantage of this deal before it goes bye, bye!

