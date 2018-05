Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers love Logitech’s MX series of mice, and the versatile Anywhere Mouse MX 2 is down to easily its lowest price ever today.



We’ve posted a lot of deals over the years on the original Anywhere Mouse, but the second generation adds a rechargeable battery and (optional) Bluetooth to the mix, which are two huge reasons to upgrade. And of course, it still includes Logitech’s dark field laser sensor, which means it can be used on any surface, including glass.