Logitech G433 7.1 Wired Gaming Headset | $50 | Amazon

If you want a no-frills (i.e. no RGB lighting) headset, consider this Logitech G433 7.1 wired gaming headset. While it’s not flashy by any means, it packs a lot of features you’d want, including swappable cables, two types of ear cups, and a removable microphone, so you can use it as a pair of headphones.

This $50 price is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular pair.