This Logitech Gaming Headset Is Down to Just $25

Logitech G332 SE Wired Stereo Gaming Headset | $25 | Amazon and Best Buy

If you want a no-frills (i.e. no RGB lighting) headset, consider the Logitech G332 SE. While it’s not flashy by any means, it’s got big 50mm audio drivers, a f lip-to-mute mic, and uses a 3.5mm jack so it’s compatible with a PC and most gaming consoles.

This is the first discount we’ve seen on this particular headset, and it’s a big one to boot. The Logitech G332 SE typically sells for around $60, so this is a terrific buy.