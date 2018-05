Image: Amazon

Our readers love Lodge cast iron skillets. But have you tried out a Lodge dutch oven? This enameled red 7.5 Qt. one is just $66 today, which is a good discount from its usual ~$75 and the cheapest price we’ve seen since December. The larger size will make it great for cooking bulk quantities of sauces, stews, or boiling water for pasta. And since it’s oven-safe, you could bake a large roast or chicken in this too.

I have one and use it almost every time I cook. These also make great gifts.