This Little Steamer Delivers Wrinkle Free Garments for Over Half Off

Handheld Garment Steamer | $16 | Meh
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

One of my best investments has been a handheld streamer. As someone who travels often with a lot of clothing, these steamers are lifesavers at conventions. This one from Meh by Sienna is $19 less and packs a lot of power.

If time is an issue no worries this little steamer is ready in thirty seconds and has a high and low setting. It comes with a fabric brush and lint brush which are really nice extras depending on the different types of material you have to spruce up. What’s great about the size is that it is absolutely compact enough for travel. You do have to plug it in but can fill the tank with simple tap water to use. This is a great deal if you’re on the go and want to stay looking sharp.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

