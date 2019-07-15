It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

This Limited Edition NeoGeo Mini Bundle Is Cheaper Than Ever

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.4K
Save
SNK NEOGEO Mini Samurai Shodown Limited Edition Bundle: Ukyo Tachibana | $112 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Released last year, the Neo Geo Mini was a good, if imperfect nostalgia trip that especially appealed to fighting game fans. But if the console’s original $109 price tag scared you off, it’s time to give it a second look.

Advertisement

Right now, you can get the Ukyo Tachibana Samurai Shodown Limited Edition Bundle with two matching translucent blue controllers and a mini HDMI cable (required if you want to output the console to your TV) for a low $112. That’s only $3 more than the standard version of the console by itself used to cost.

You can technically play the thing without the controllers using the tiny joystick and buttons on the unit itself, but come on, we know you’re going to do that once when you open the thing, and then never again.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Amazon’s Blowing Out a Bunch of Acer Gear, Today Only
We're Not Scraping the Bottom Here: This Toilet Paper Deal Is Seriously Great.
Get Under This Rare Deal On Our Readers' Favorite Umbrella

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts