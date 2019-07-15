This Limited Edition NeoGeo Mini Bundle Is Cheaper Than Ever

SNK NEOGEO Mini Samurai Shodown Limited Edition Bundle: Ukyo Tachibana Photo : Amazon

Released last year, the Neo Geo Mini was a good, if imperfect nostalgia trip that especially appealed to fighting game fans. But if the console’s original $109 price tag scared you off, it’s time to give it a second look.



Right now, you can get the Ukyo Tachibana Samurai Shodown Limited Edition Bundle with two matching translucent blue controllers and a mini HDMI cable (required if you want to output the console to your TV) for a low $112 . That’s only $3 more than the standard version of the console by itself used to cost .

You can technically play the thing without the controllers using the tiny joystick and buttons on the unit itself, but come on, we know you’re going to do that once when you open the thing, and then never again.