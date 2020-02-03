This Light Therapy Lamp Can Ward of The Winter Blues For a Low $28

Miroco Light Therapy Lamp Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Miroco Light Therapy Lamp | $28 | Amazon

February is one of the coldest, darkest months out of the year (this is pretty true for San Francisco right about now,) and if you find yourself feeling a little down, this Miroco Light Therapy Lamp could help.

Advertisement

In his review, Lev says “The Micoro lamp is rounded and elegant, making it unobtrusive and flat-out useful and portable. It’s also inexpensive, the price is a nice midpoint between ‘ very affordable’ and ‘ probably not a piece of garbage.’ ”

He says that “ the Micoro lamp is to the winter what an air conditioner is to the summer. Sure, you can live without one, but would you want to?”

And right now, Amazon’s dropping the price to a low $28. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen—and will only last until the end of day, or sold out.

Advertisement

So pick yours up and, literally, see the light.