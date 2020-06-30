This LG Ultrawide Monitor Will Give You a Better View, and It's 40% off Right Now

LG 34UB88-P 34" Ultrawide Monitor Graphic : Jordan McMahon

LG 34UB88-P 34" Ultrawide Monitor | $480 | Newegg

A good monitor will tie your whole home office together, giving you a nice view to peek at as you slog through whatever tedious tasks you’ve got on your plate today. The right one will have a crisp resolution and enough real estate to house all the windows you need. At $800, it’s hard to recommend the LG 34UB88-P 34" Ultrawide Monitor to any but the most heavy power users, but right now it’s 40 percent off at Newegg, bringing the price down to $480. That still isn’t cheap, but with a resolution of 3440 x 1440, this huge screen will give you plenty of space to get your work done with ease. Games won’t look too bad on it, either, but save that for after work.