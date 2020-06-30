It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

This LG Ultrawide Monitor Will Give You a Better View, and It's 40% off Right Now

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNewegg Deals
901
Save
LG 34UB88-P 34&quot; Ultrawide Monitor | $480 | Newegg
LG 34UB88-P 34" Ultrawide Monitor | $480 | Newegg
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

LG 34UB88-P 34" Ultrawide Monitor | $480 | Newegg

A good monitor will tie your whole home office together, giving you a nice view to peek at as you slog through whatever tedious tasks you’ve got on your plate today. The right one will have a crisp resolution and enough real estate to house all the windows you need. At $800, it’s hard to recommend the LG 34UB88-P 34" Ultrawide Monitor to any but the most heavy power users, but right now it’s 40 percent off at Newegg, bringing the price down to $480. That still isn’t cheap, but with a resolution of 3440 x 1440, this huge screen will give you plenty of space to get your work done with ease. Games won’t look too bad on it, either, but save that for after work.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

What If You Had a Handbook on How to Fix Your Car?

Take an Extra 20% off Sale Items at Converse for the Next Two Days

What's the Best Webcam for Zoom Meetings?

Anker's PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Covers All Your Data Transfer Needs, Now $27