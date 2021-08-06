LG 27 Inch QHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor ( 2 7GN800-B) | $300 | Amazon

Thinking about upgrading your monitor setup? LG’s Ultragear is discounted $100 off today. That’s a 25% discount for a monitor that is 27 inches across, 144Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, and had a stylish red accent . It’s actually kind of funny to me that LG decided to redesign their logo for this to make it more gamer. Though, I myself am using a 60Hz monitor currently and am deeply considering adding this to cart.