It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

This 77" LG OLED TV Is Over $1,300 off and Comes With a $300 Visa Gift Card to Secure Your Next-Gen Console

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBuyDig Deals
1.4K
1
Save
77&quot; LG CX-Series 4K OLED TV + $300 Visa Gift Card | $3,697 | BuyDig
77" LG CX-Series 4K OLED TV + $300 Visa Gift Card | $3,697 | BuyDig
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

77" LG CX-Series 4K OLED TV + $300 Visa Gift Card | $3,697 | BuyDig

While you could find it for the same price on Amazon, the 77" LG CX-series 4K OLED TV—a top-end premium 4K OLED smart TV from a widely trusted brand—is $3,697 at BuyDig AND comes with a $300 Visa gift card. With the extra credit in hand, redeemable just about anywhere, you could save it or buy a larger TV stand or upgrade your furniture while you’re in the mood for improving your space. But, hear me out: You could also put it toward a PS5 or Xbox Series S/X to play next-gen games that truly take advantage of the hardware. It’s even got Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to cut down on screen tearing for us PC gamers who couldn’t give a flying fuck about consoles.

Advertisement

Behold deeper blacks and a more pronounced color palette, and find out for yourself what OLED is all about. Powered by a leading AI processor and compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants the new webOS is a marked update over previous versions you may have squabbled with in the past. Motion smoothing provides a more realistic picture, free of noticeable delays between frames. Apple users can cast content from their iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, thanks to AirPlay 2 support. And, of course, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG are all present to ensure your top-of-the-line TV yields a top-of-the-line experience—all bundled up with an extra $300.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Marshall Stanmore II
Marshall Stanmore II
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Slice Your Heart Out: The Best Paring Knives, According To Reviewers

Clear Your Brain Fog and Give These Independent Coffee Brands a Shot

Snag a Laptop, Desktop, or Printer on the Cheap in the HP Days Sale

Theaters Are Dead, but With This $63 Projector, Movie Night With the Fam Doesn't Have to Be