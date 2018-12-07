Levi’s and Dockers Gold Box | Amazon
Image: Amazon

You wear the pants when it comes to this deal. Save on Levi’s and Dockers jeans and khakis for both men and women in Amazon’s Gold Box. There are also a few T-shirts, sweatshirts, and jackets available, but remember that those, plus all the pants, will stick around just for today or until sold out, so don’t get caught with your pants down.