This Lenovo Backpack Has Enough Space For Your Laptop and Tablet, And It's Only $17

Quentyn Kennemer
Lenovo B210 Laptop Backpack | $18 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Lenovo B210 Laptop Backpack | $18 | Amazon

If you’re like me and you’ve decided not to join the legion of messenger bag users who don’t know just how much better it is to have two straps, take a look at this water-repellent Lenovo backpack, which is down to only $18 following its steepest discount yet. It has enough room to hold a 15.6" laptop, a tablet, your smartphone, and a host of other smaller odds and ends. You won’t be able to throw a whole mobile studio in there, mind you, but if essentials are all you’re toting around on a regular basis, this might be all you need.

