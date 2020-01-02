It's all consuming.
This LEGO Hogwarts Express Building Set Was Hit With a Price-Shrinking Spell

Ana Suarez
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Building Set | $64 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Looking for a way to celebrate the new year? Channel your inner wizard and head back to Hogwarts. This LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Building Set has been marked down to $64 (an all-time low price) on Amazon. You can build the world’s best train with this 801-piece set, which also includes Minifigures for Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Remus Lupin, a dementor, and more.

