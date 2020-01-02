This LEGO Hogwarts Express Building Set Was Hit With a Price-Shrinking Spell

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Building Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Building Set | $64 | Amazon

Looking for a way to celebrate the new year? Channel your inner wizard and head back to Hogwarts. This LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Building Set has been marked down to $64 (an all-time low price) on Amazon. You can build the world’s best train with this 801-piece set, which also includes Minifigures for Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Remus Lupin, a dementor, and more.

Advertisement