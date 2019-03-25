Graphic: Tercius Bufete

One of the most popular mice ever made (and imho, the gold standard for work mice) is currently at its lowest price ever, while supplies last.

The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accouterments you’d expect from a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.



Sure, there’s a new version with some nifty new features (which is also discounted to about $70), but the previous generation is a tremendous value. $47 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order.