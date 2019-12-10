It's all consuming.
This Large No-Pull Dog Harness Is Only $8 And Has an LED Light For Nighttime Walks

Ana Suarez
Large Rabbitgoo Dog Harness with LED Light | $8 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Large Rabbitgoo Dog Harness with LED Light | $8 | Amazon

Does your dog not give a shit if it is dark and cold outside? Do they still want to go for a walk anyhow? Yeah, same here. My dog would go for a walk in the middle of a blizzard at 2 AM if I let him. That obviously isn’t safe, but if you need a good harness for a nighttime walk, one of our readers’ favorite harness brands has a new product. The Rabbitgoo Dog Harness with LED Light is currently only $8 on Amazon.

The LED battery can be illuminated for 10 hours, per a 2-hour charge. The harness available for $8 in a size large, which fits a chest girth of 27” - 32”. We’ve written about the original Rabbutgoo in the past, as it has over 6,000 reviews on Amazon and is one of the top-rated models.

