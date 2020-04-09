It's all consuming.
This KitchenAid Immersion Blender Is At Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday

Jordan McMahon
Deals
KitchenAid KHB1231AQ Pro Line Hand Blender | $35 | Amazon
Whether you left your cooking gear at the apartment before leaving the city to quarantine with your parents or just want to test some new cooking skills to flex on your story, this KitchenAid immersion blender will give you tons of cool new things to try making, like the Fuzzy Tauntaun from Disneyland. Normally it’d cost you $50, but right now it’s on sale for $35, the lowest it’s been since Black Friday, so grab one while you can.

