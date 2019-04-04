Graphic: Tercius Bufete

For your lil bookworm, Amazon’s offering an awesome Kindle bundle, packed with with an ad-free e-reader, a cover and a two-year warranty, for just $60. This particular model lacks a screen light, so you’ll need to turn on a lamp to keep reading.

Choose from 8 different covers to match your baby futurist’s style.

Better still, Prime members get unlimited access to over a thousand titles. If you play your cards right, the $60 could be a small price to pay for your own digital library.