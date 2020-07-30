This Keyboard Will Quell All Your MacBook Keyboard Woes, and It's $10 off at B&H Photo

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard | $30 | B&H Photo

Tired of having to compensate for that sticky key on your MacBook’s keyboard? A good bluetooth keyboard can solve that in a pinch, and it’ll probably be more comfy to type on, too. I’ve been using the Logitech K380 for about five months now, and while it’s not perfect, it works incredibly well for the price, and its keys are pretty cute! Plus, it can pair with up to three devices, and switching between them is as simple as tapping one of the three yellow function keys up at the top. I use them to switch between my work laptop, my personal laptop, and my iPad Pro. But even if you only have one device to get your work done on, it’s tough to beat the price of $30 for a reliable set of keys, so hop on over to B&H Photo to pick one up.