This Kazuya Rubber Ducky Will Drop You off a Cliff Into a Bubble Bath for $15

Kazuya Rubber Ducky | $15 | Amazon

At E3 this year, Nintendo shocked fans by not only announcing Tekken’s Kazuya would be joining the Super Smash Brothers roster, but also by having him toss the dead bodies of the rest of said roster off a cliff. Both brutal and true to character, Kazuya dominated the E3 conversation that day. And now, you can bring this brutality to bath time in the form of an adorable Kazuya rubber ducky that also looks like it wants to kill you in your most vulnerable state. I have never seen a rubber ducky cracking its knu ckles until now, but here ya go. It’s $15 on Amazon so go order yours up today.