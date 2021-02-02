It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Just In: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Is Still Good, and Also On Sale for $40

Giovanni Colantonio
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $50 | GameStop
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Digital) | $40 | Walmart
Some huge breaking news to report today. I’m getting word that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ... is still a very good video game. That report is coming to us live from every Nintendo Switch owner who has played it. What a blockbuster report! And wait, I’m receiving some more information in my earpiece. What’s that? Wow. Folks, I’ve just been informed that you can currently get Nintendo’s open world magnum opus for $50 at GameStop. That’s a great price for — what now? Impossible. Folks, I have been informed that you can get a digital copy of the game from Walmart for just $40. An inconceivable news day all around. For Kinja Deals, I’m Giovanni Colantonio, signing off. Good night, and remember to smash your pots.

