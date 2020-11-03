This Is the Way to a Calming Afternoon, Design Your Own Baby Yoda Planter for Just $9

Baby Yoda Design-a-Planter Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Baby Yoda Design-a-Planter | $9 | Amazon



If you’ve already burned through the new episode of The Mandalorian and are looking for another way to pass the time until the next maybe you need a new succulent planter. Here is The Child to fill that void with his sweet face and customizable plant home. For just $9 spend an afternoon with “Baby Yoda” and bring both your green thumb and inner artist together.

This set comes with 4 markers, a sticker sheet, even a fake succulent if you don’t have a real one to add, and the adorable petite planter. You can also paint it if you’re a real Bob Ross and want to make a very happy baby. The recommended age is 4 plus and I’m sure with supervision this could be a great weekend activity for you and a little one. This is a fun and very cute way to bring some of a galaxy far far away into your home.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.