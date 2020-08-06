It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Is the Way to 25% off a Mandalorian Funko

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Mandalorian on Blurrg Funko | $25 | Amazon

I can almost hear the buttery robot voice of Pedro Pascal right now. Here we have the strong and stoic Mandalorian atop a Blurrg. The tamed two-legged beast best used as transport for the bounty hunter’s mission to Arvala-7. But you might remember these behemoths from the Clone Wars since they were also used by the Twi’leks. But I digress, this cute recreation of our helmeted anti-hero is $8 off and a perfect addition is you’ve already got The Child in your collection. He’s five inches tall and comes on a sturdy stand.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

