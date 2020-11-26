This is The Way for 20% Off for A LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet $48 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

If you want to showcase your favourite Mandalorian in your gaming room or office, this is the best way to do just that.

At 635 pieces there’s a lot of impressive detail here, with Boba Fett’s iconic helmet in all its glory, recently seen partially worn by ‘The Child’ in ‘The Mandalorian’ Disney+ series.

This LEGO Boba Fett H elmet measures 21cm high, which won’t take up too much room anywhere, and when you consider that his targeting rangefinder can be swivelled for when Boba needs to lock- on to a lone Jedi or Wampa, it’s hard to resist at 20% off.