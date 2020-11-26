This is The Way for 20% Off for A LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet

Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet | $48| Amazon
If you want to showcase your favourite Mandalorian in your gaming room or office, this is the best way to do just that.
At 635 pieces there’s a lot of impressive detail here, with Boba Fett’s iconic helmet in all its glory, recently seen partially worn by ‘The Child’ in ‘The Mandalorian’ Disney+ series.
This LEGO Boba Fett Helmet measures 21cm high, which won’t take up too much room anywhere, and when you consider that his targeting rangefinder can be swivelled for when Boba needs to lock-on to a lone Jedi or Wampa, it’s hard to resist at 20% off.