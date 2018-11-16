Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Kids, having been in the car for less than 5 minutes, complain that they’re bored. They declare that they cannot survive without an electronic devices before their faces. On a normal day, you could tell them to deal with it and experience life in the real world for a while, but special occasions like road trips might call for some degree of acquiescence.



Lucky for you, the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet has already hit its Black Friday price for $150, so you can have it on hand for Thanksgiving travel. Need two? That’s an even better deal, at $250. And you can choose from three colors of kid-proof cases, so there’s never any fighting which tablet belongs to who. If you’re looking to assuage your guilt about using a digital babysitter, you could say these are a good lesson about responsibility. Oh, you didn’t charge your tablet last night, and now the battery is dead? Guess it’s time for I Spy.

Worth noting: The 7" and 8" versions are also discounted, and all come with a 2-year “no questions asked” warranty. Just, you know, in case.



(Were you looking to score a Fire HD 10 for yourself? Don’t worry, that’s on sale as well!)