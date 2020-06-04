It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsAccessories

This Is the Perfect Ita Bag for an Aspiring Devilgirl Crybaby and It's 25% Off

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
157
Save
25% Off Batwing Ita Bag | $45 | Amazon
25% Off Batwing Ita Bag | $45 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

25% Off Batwing Ita Bag | $45 | Amazon

I love an ita bag because it’s a safe way to display your pin collection without the fear of losing any of them. This dreamy goth girl ita bag can be just that. I’ve seen ita backpacks before but this one is really unique with its little batwings and devil tail. Yes, it’s a very specific look but it’s also 25% off and extremely cute.

Advertisement

It can be converted into a backpack or kept as a crossbody bag. It is a good medium size as well, plenty of room on the inside. It’s made from high-quality durable polyurethane leather. And most customers mentioned using it exclusively for their pin, saying they were able to get up to twenty or so stuck on there. This bag is super sharp and perfect for any gothic lolita aesthetic you might be going for. But honestly is just devilishly adorable.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Find New Ways to Play Your Nintendo Switch With $20 Labo Toy-Con Kits (50% off)

This $12 Mini Handheld Egg Massager Is Totally Just for Your Aches and Pains

Headphones, PlayStation, and TVs: The Best Sony Deals of the Day

The Five Best VPNs, According to Our Readers