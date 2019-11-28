It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

This Is The Lowest Price We’ve Seen For The iRobot Roomba 960

Jenna Valdespino
Filed to:Kinja Deals
96
Save
iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum | $400 | Best Buy
Graphic: Jenna Valdespino
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum | $400 | Best Buy

iRobot continues to rolls out new Roomba models, but the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum is still known as one of its flashier editions. And right now, you can get this Wi-Fi-connected robot at its best-ever price: $399. Last Black Friday, the 960’s lowest price came in $50 more than this.

Advertisement

It’s safe to assume that this Roomba has a stronger cleaning system than older models (five times stronger). But with its Wi-Fi connectivity, the Roomba 960 allows you to control its moves from your phone, Alexa, or your Google Assistant. It also continuously maps your home, remembering where it’s been so its 75-minute run time is used efficiently.

Share This Story

More in Black Friday Deals

Save $20 on Google Chromecast Ultra 4K This Black Friday

Samsung's 4K TVs Are As Low As $230 Today At Best Buy

You Can Get an Entire Year of Nintendo Switch Online for a Low $15