This Is The Lowest Price We’ve Seen For The iRobot Roomba 960

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum | $400 | Best Buy

iRobot continues to rolls out new Roomba models, but the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum is still known as one of its flashier editions. And right now, you can get this Wi-Fi-connected robot at its best-ever price: $399. Last Black Friday, the 960’s lowest price came in $50 more than this.

It’s safe to assume that this Roomba has a stronger cleaning system than older models (five times stronger). But with its Wi-Fi connectivity, the Roomba 960 allows you to control its moves from your phone, Alexa, or your Google Assistant. It also continuously maps your home, remembering where it’s been so its 75-minute run time is used efficiently.