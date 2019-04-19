Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals

The Roomba 614 is the most entry level Roomba, but still, we’ve never seen an authentic iRobot vacuum for $150. Hell, we’ve never seen one for under $200.



The major feature the 614 lacks is scheduling, so you’ll have to remember to start it from time to time. And needless to say, there’s no Alexa support or Wi-Fi built in. But it cleans just like the more expensive Roomba 690, which is what really matters in the end.

The 614 features dual cleaning brushes, a spinning edging tool, automatic dirt detection, and can (usually) find its own way back to its dock to recharge once it’s done ping ponging around your house.